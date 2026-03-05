Left Menu

Hinch Distillery's Triumph: Best Irish Small Batch Single Malt

Hinch Irish Whiskey Single Malt won Best Irish Small Batch Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards Ireland 2026. The recognition highlights Emma Millar's impact as the new Head Distiller and emphasizes the distillery's traditional yet innovative approach to whiskey making. Other awards were also secured by the distillery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belfast | Updated: 05-03-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 10:21 IST
Hinch Distillery's Triumph: Best Irish Small Batch Single Malt
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hinch Irish Whiskey Single Malt has been awarded the title of Best Irish Small Batch Single Malt at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards Ireland 2026. This accolade marks a key achievement for the distillery, coinciding with the recent promotion of Emma Millar to Head Distiller.

Having been with Hinch Distillery since its establishment in 2020, Millar has significantly influenced the development and character of their Single Malt. Her work on its maturation process in ex-bourbon American oak and Oloroso sherry casks has resulted in a perfectly balanced whiskey with notes of orange, honey, and ginger.

The event also saw Hinch's 15 Year Old Sherry Cask Finish named Best Irish Blended Limited Release, while their 5 Year Old Double Wood Madeira Cask Finish was recognized in the 12 Years and Under section. These achievements solidify Hinch's growing international reputation and reflect Millar's strong leadership. Winners now advance to the global stage, vying for the title of World's Best.

TRENDING

1
Tejas Networks Unveils Next-Gen Optical Transport Product

Tejas Networks Unveils Next-Gen Optical Transport Product

 Global
2
China's Bold Future: Xi Jinping's Vision Unveiled Amid Tech Rivalries

China's Bold Future: Xi Jinping's Vision Unveiled Amid Tech Rivalries

 Global
3
Global Air Cargo Disruption Amid Middle East Conflict

Global Air Cargo Disruption Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
4
Nepal Votes: A New Era Post-Gen Z Protests

Nepal Votes: A New Era Post-Gen Z Protests

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026