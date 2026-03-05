Hinch Distillery's Triumph: Best Irish Small Batch Single Malt

Hinch Irish Whiskey Single Malt has been awarded the title of Best Irish Small Batch Single Malt at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards Ireland 2026. This accolade marks a key achievement for the distillery, coinciding with the recent promotion of Emma Millar to Head Distiller.

Having been with Hinch Distillery since its establishment in 2020, Millar has significantly influenced the development and character of their Single Malt. Her work on its maturation process in ex-bourbon American oak and Oloroso sherry casks has resulted in a perfectly balanced whiskey with notes of orange, honey, and ginger.

The event also saw Hinch's 15 Year Old Sherry Cask Finish named Best Irish Blended Limited Release, while their 5 Year Old Double Wood Madeira Cask Finish was recognized in the 12 Years and Under section. These achievements solidify Hinch's growing international reputation and reflect Millar's strong leadership. Winners now advance to the global stage, vying for the title of World's Best.