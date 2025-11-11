Left Menu

Panjab University Students' Resilient Protest for Senate Polls

Panjab University students continue protests demanding Senate poll announcements amidst tight security. Despite withdrawal of a contentious government notification, students press for election scheduling. Supported by political entities, a 'university shutdown' was called, with authorities seeking approval for poll procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:25 IST
Panjab University Students' Resilient Protest for Senate Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an enduring stand, students of Panjab University have persisted in their protests demanding the announcement of Senate elections despite the deployment of security personnel on campus.

Student leader Jodh Singh emphasized the continuation of protests until demands are met, garnering support from major political parties and farmers' bodies.

Although the Ministry of Education retracted a controversial notification, the students demand immediate election schedule releases, prompting campus tensions with academic continuity concerns addressed by Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

 Greece
2
Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

 Pakistan
3
Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

 Pakistan
4
SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.

SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging validity of Tribunals Reforms (Rati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025