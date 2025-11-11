Panjab University Students' Resilient Protest for Senate Polls

In an enduring stand, students of Panjab University have persisted in their protests demanding the announcement of Senate elections despite the deployment of security personnel on campus.

Student leader Jodh Singh emphasized the continuation of protests until demands are met, garnering support from major political parties and farmers' bodies.

Although the Ministry of Education retracted a controversial notification, the students demand immediate election schedule releases, prompting campus tensions with academic continuity concerns addressed by Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig.

