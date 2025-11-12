Al Falah University: From Educational Beacon to Investigative Spotlight
Al Falah University in Haryana has come under scrutiny after connections to a white-collar terror module were uncovered. Founded in 1997, the university offers engineering and medical programs and aims to provide world-class education. Recent events have raised concerns about its affiliations with individuals involved in terror activities.
- Country:
- India
Al Falah University, once a beacon of quality education in Haryana, is now under investigation due to alleged links with a white-collar terror module. Established in 1997, it initially aspired to rival prestigious institutions like Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia.
The university spans 76 acres and offers engineering and medical programs, hosting over 1,000 students across different disciplines. Known for its affordable and comprehensive medical services, it features a hospital equipped with modern technology and staffed by experts.
However, recent arrests involving faculty members with terror ties have cast a shadow over its reputation. As authorities probe these connections, Al Falah University faces the challenge of distancing itself from disgraced individuals while reaffirming its commitment to education and ethical values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
