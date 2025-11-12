Left Menu

Odisha's Education Future: Suravi Festival Highlights Majhi's Vision

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasizes enhancing education quality and infrastructure. At the Suravi festival, Majhi highlights government efforts like the PM-Shri Yojana and NEP 2020 implementation. A record Rs 41,273 crore allocation shows Odisha's dedication to education, with schemes supporting tribal students and addressing school dropouts.

  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday reaffirmed his government's commitment to elevating the state's education standards and infrastructure. Speaking at the inauguration of the state-level children's festival 'Suravi', Majhi stressed the importance of education for the state's future and outlined several initiatives.

Majhi detailed efforts including the implementation of the PM-Shri Yojana and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at both school and university levels. He also highlighted a record allocation of Rs 41,273 crore for the education sector, covering 14.2% of the current budget and 3.9% of the GSDP, conditions matched by few other states.

The government is actively working to curb school dropout rates through the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha scheme, offering Rs 5,000 financial assistance to tribal students in classes 9 and 11. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond also emphasized that progress in all educational levels is crucial for overall sector development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

