Grade 3 Learner’s Death Sparks Probe into School Infrastructure Safety in Gauteng

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has visited the grieving family of a Grade 3 learner who died after a wall collapse at Lerutle Primary School, as authorities announced an independent investigation into the tragic incident.

The visit took place on Monday at the family home in Daveyton, days after the accident on March 26, when a section of the school wall reportedly collapsed during breaktime, injuring six learners. The deceased child, identified by his family as Lwazi, later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Independent Probe Ordered Amid Public Concern

Addressing the media, Chiloane said the department will appoint an independent law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“In times like these, families want answers, and it is our responsibility to provide them. The independent investigation will establish what happened and provide recommendations, which we will implement,” he stated.

The move comes amid growing concerns over school infrastructure safety and accountability in public institutions.

Family Remembers a Bright Young Learner

Lwazi’s family described him as a gifted and dedicated student with a strong passion for learning.

“This feels like a dream. We are deeply heartbroken… He loved school and reading. Even in Grade 3, he could read books meant for Grade 6 learners,” the family said, expressing profound grief.

Emergency Response and Ongoing Treatment

According to the Gauteng Department of Education:

Emergency services responded promptly to the scene

All six affected learners were rushed to medical facilities

Five learners remain under medical care

Lwazi later died due to his injuries

Authorities have deployed psycho-social support teams to assist students, teachers, and the bereaved family in coping with the trauma.

Focus on Safety and Accountability

The incident has reignited debate around the condition of school infrastructure, particularly in public schools where aging buildings and maintenance gaps pose risks.

Officials indicated that the independent investigation will examine:

Structural integrity of the school building

Maintenance and inspection records

Responsibility and accountability mechanisms

Preventive measures to avoid similar incidents

A Call for Systemic Reform

While investigations are ongoing, the tragedy has highlighted the urgent need for:

Regular infrastructure audits in schools

Improved maintenance and safety standards

Faster response mechanisms to structural risks

Greater accountability in education infrastructure management

Grief and a Search for Answers

As the community mourns the loss of a young life, the focus now shifts to ensuring justice for the family and preventing future tragedies.

The Gauteng Education Department has reiterated its commitment to transparency and support, while the independent probe is expected to provide clarity and guide corrective action.