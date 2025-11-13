Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Student Found Dead in Vilayannur

A 10th-grade student identified as Abhinav was discovered hanging in his Vilayannur residence on Thursday, according to police reports.

Abhinav attended Kannadi Higher Secondary School, which recently faced turmoil following the suicide of another student, prompting widespread protest.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation, examining links between the two incidents and interviewing family members and school staff.

