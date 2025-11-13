Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Student Found Dead in Vilayannur

A 16-year-old student, Abhinav, was found dead at his home in Vilayannur. This incident follows another student's suicide, prompting investigations and protests. Authorities are examining potential connections between the two cases. The school previously suspended staff following the first death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Student Found Dead in Vilayannur
student
  • Country:
  • India

A 10th-grade student identified as Abhinav was discovered hanging in his Vilayannur residence on Thursday, according to police reports.

Abhinav attended Kannadi Higher Secondary School, which recently faced turmoil following the suicide of another student, prompting widespread protest.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation, examining links between the two incidents and interviewing family members and school staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Melissa: IMF and Jamaica's Resilience in the Face of Natural Disaster

Hurricane Melissa: IMF and Jamaica's Resilience in the Face of Natural Disas...

 Global
2
Court Curbs Shiv Sena Leader's Defamatory Claims Against Businessman

Court Curbs Shiv Sena Leader's Defamatory Claims Against Businessman

 India
3
Tensions Rise in Bihar as Political Leaders Express Uncertainty Ahead of Election Results

Tensions Rise in Bihar as Political Leaders Express Uncertainty Ahead of Ele...

 India
4
European Central Banks Explore Alternative to Fed Dollar Backstop

European Central Banks Explore Alternative to Fed Dollar Backstop

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025