Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Student Found Dead in Vilayannur
A 16-year-old student, Abhinav, was found dead at his home in Vilayannur. This incident follows another student's suicide, prompting investigations and protests. Authorities are examining potential connections between the two cases. The school previously suspended staff following the first death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A 10th-grade student identified as Abhinav was discovered hanging in his Vilayannur residence on Thursday, according to police reports.
Abhinav attended Kannadi Higher Secondary School, which recently faced turmoil following the suicide of another student, prompting widespread protest.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation, examining links between the two incidents and interviewing family members and school staff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sugarcane Protests Ignite Tensions and Fires in Mudhol
Travel Ban Imposed on Former Nepal Police Chief Amid Gen Z Protests Inquiry
Campus Unrest: Panjab University Students Demand Senate Polls Amid Protests
Tensions Rise at Brazil's COP30 Amidst Indigenous Protests
Protests and Clashes Erupt at COP30 Venue Amid Rising Tensions