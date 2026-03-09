Left Menu

Controversial Remarks by Cleric Spark Protests Across Uttar Pradesh

A Bihar-based cleric's remarks against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's mother have led to multiple complaints and widespread protests across the state. The BJP has demanded strict action, and a case has been registered in Balrampur. The remarks have fueled communal tensions and calls for larger protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:06 IST
Controversial Remarks by Cleric Spark Protests Across Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh complaints surfaced in Uttar Pradesh against a Bihar-based cleric over disparaging remarks about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother. The controversial statements have triggered significant backlash and intensified communal tensions across the region.

In Ballia, local BJP workers lodged a formal complaint in demand of strict action against cleric Maulana Abdul Salim. Additionally, BJP MLA Surendra Diler urged senior police officials for stern legal measures, citing the potential disruption to communal harmony.

The issue has escalated with protests erupting in major districts. A case was already registered in Balrampur, while demonstrations and warnings of further protests loom large if action is not expedited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

Rubio Considers Censure Against Afghanistan Amid Citizen Detention

 Global
2
AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

AI Startup Anthropic Challenges Pentagon Blacklist in Landmark Lawsuit

 Global
3
European Leaders Discuss Energy Prices and Competitiveness

European Leaders Discuss Energy Prices and Competitiveness

 Belgium
4
Rastriya Swatantra Party Nears Two-Thirds Majority in Nepal's Parliamentary Elections

Rastriya Swatantra Party Nears Two-Thirds Majority in Nepal's Parliamentary ...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026