Controversial Remarks by Cleric Spark Protests Across Uttar Pradesh

Fresh complaints surfaced in Uttar Pradesh against a Bihar-based cleric over disparaging remarks about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother. The controversial statements have triggered significant backlash and intensified communal tensions across the region.

In Ballia, local BJP workers lodged a formal complaint in demand of strict action against cleric Maulana Abdul Salim. Additionally, BJP MLA Surendra Diler urged senior police officials for stern legal measures, citing the potential disruption to communal harmony.

The issue has escalated with protests erupting in major districts. A case was already registered in Balrampur, while demonstrations and warnings of further protests loom large if action is not expedited.

