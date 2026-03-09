Controversial Remarks by Cleric Spark Protests Across Uttar Pradesh
A Bihar-based cleric's remarks against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's mother have led to multiple complaints and widespread protests across the state. The BJP has demanded strict action, and a case has been registered in Balrampur. The remarks have fueled communal tensions and calls for larger protests.
Fresh complaints surfaced in Uttar Pradesh against a Bihar-based cleric over disparaging remarks about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother. The controversial statements have triggered significant backlash and intensified communal tensions across the region.
In Ballia, local BJP workers lodged a formal complaint in demand of strict action against cleric Maulana Abdul Salim. Additionally, BJP MLA Surendra Diler urged senior police officials for stern legal measures, citing the potential disruption to communal harmony.
The issue has escalated with protests erupting in major districts. A case was already registered in Balrampur, while demonstrations and warnings of further protests loom large if action is not expedited.
