Do your Karma, dots will connect, RBI Guv tells students

''Do your Karma, do it with passion, and the dots will connect,'' Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra told students on Thursday.

Interacting with students at the prestigious Delhi School of Economics in the national capital, Malhotra also recalled the words of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

In response to a student's question asking for a ''few tips'' to become Reserve Bank Governor, he emphasised that one should not look at only the results.

''I was asked the same question when I went to my own alma mater, IIT Kanpur. And so, I said that this is something that you can't actually, going forward, predict. ''So do your Karma. As Steve Jobs said, the dots will connect only when you look backwards. Going forward, don't look at the results. Do your Karma, do your work, do it with passion, do it with hard work, the dots will connect,'' Malhotra said.

He was interacting with students after delivering the VKRV Rao Memorial Lecture. The governor, for the second time, talked about 'karma' while addressing students. On June 23, Malhotra told students at IIT Kanpur that they should never stop questioning the status quo and keep learning because karma largely determines outcomes.

He is a graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA.

Malhotra, an Indian Administrative Service Officer of the 1990 batch, Rajasthan Cadre, took charge as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 11, 2024. Prior to becoming RBI Governor, Malhotra was Secretary, the Department of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance.

