Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over SMVDIME Admission Policies

The National Conference and some BJP leaders criticize demands to revoke admissions at SMVDIME based on religion. They argue that communalizing educational institutions undermines merit and divides society. They stress adherence to constitutional values for inclusive governance and caution against divisive politics for electoral gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:21 IST
Controversy Erupts Over SMVDIME Admission Policies
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate, National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq has denounced the BJP's call for revoking admission lists at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), labeling it 'misguided and dangerous.' The controversy stems from demands to reserve seats solely for students with religious affiliations to the Hindu deity, which Sadiq argues is fundamentally divisive.

Disgruntled BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal joined the chorus of criticism, asserting that targeting Muslim students' seat allocations in a publicly funded institution is 'irresponsible and unconstitutional.' He highlighted that SMVDIME operates under the laws of India, prohibiting religious discrimination in its admissions policies.

As the debate intensifies, calls are being made for the BJP to shift focus toward inclusive governance and away from what critics describe as toxic, communal politics. The prevailing sentiment is that enforcing religious criteria in educational institutions undermines societal cohesion and constitutional principles, ultimately fostering division and strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

 India
2
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

 Ukraine
3
Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

 India
4
Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025