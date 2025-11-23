Controversy Erupts Over SMVDIME Admission Policies

In a heated debate, National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq has denounced the BJP's call for revoking admission lists at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), labeling it 'misguided and dangerous.' The controversy stems from demands to reserve seats solely for students with religious affiliations to the Hindu deity, which Sadiq argues is fundamentally divisive.

Disgruntled BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal joined the chorus of criticism, asserting that targeting Muslim students' seat allocations in a publicly funded institution is 'irresponsible and unconstitutional.' He highlighted that SMVDIME operates under the laws of India, prohibiting religious discrimination in its admissions policies.

As the debate intensifies, calls are being made for the BJP to shift focus toward inclusive governance and away from what critics describe as toxic, communal politics. The prevailing sentiment is that enforcing religious criteria in educational institutions undermines societal cohesion and constitutional principles, ultimately fostering division and strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)