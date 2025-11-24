Left Menu

Tripura's Recruitment Drive: A Transparent Approach to Boost Education

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the recruitment of 1,733 teachers to enhance the state's education system. He highlighted ongoing efforts to address unemployment, with 20,181 youths employed since 2018. A transparent recruitment process ensures government positions are filled fairly and the transfer policy is under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:09 IST
Tripura is taking significant strides in addressing educational needs by initiating the recruitment of 1,733 teachers across various categories, stated Chief Minister Manik Saha. The initiative aims to strengthen the state's education ecosystem.

At a recent government event, Saha noted that since 2018, 6,998 teachers and allied staff have been hired. He countered criticisms regarding job creation by sharing that 20,181 unemployed youths have been employed in various government sectors during the same period. Additionally, 5,000 contractual positions further support the government's workforce.

Saha emphasized the BJP-led government's commitment to a transparent recruitment process, indicating efforts to ensure fairness in public sector appointments. He also mentioned the introduction of a new marking system for postgraduate medical aspirants serving in rural hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

