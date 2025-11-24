Tripura's Recruitment Drive: A Transparent Approach to Boost Education

Tripura is taking significant strides in addressing educational needs by initiating the recruitment of 1,733 teachers across various categories, stated Chief Minister Manik Saha. The initiative aims to strengthen the state's education ecosystem.

At a recent government event, Saha noted that since 2018, 6,998 teachers and allied staff have been hired. He countered criticisms regarding job creation by sharing that 20,181 unemployed youths have been employed in various government sectors during the same period. Additionally, 5,000 contractual positions further support the government's workforce.

Saha emphasized the BJP-led government's commitment to a transparent recruitment process, indicating efforts to ensure fairness in public sector appointments. He also mentioned the introduction of a new marking system for postgraduate medical aspirants serving in rural hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)