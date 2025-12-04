Left Menu

Odisha college drama teacher arrested for 'sexually harassing' girl student

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:52 IST
Odisha college drama teacher arrested for 'sexually harassing' girl student
  • Country:
  • India

A guest faculty of Odisha government-run Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneswar was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student, police said.

The accused person was arrested on the basis of a written complaint filed by the principal of the college at Kharvelnagar police station here, ACP Ramesh Chandra Bisoi said.

The drama teacher of the college was disengaged from service following the allegation of sexual harassment of the minor and a massive student protest in the college over the issue.

College principal Bijay Kumar Jena said he sacked the guest faculty after receiving complaints from girl students against him.

A three-member inquiry committee of the Odisha Language, Literature and Culture Department led by special secretary Deba Prasad Das also visited the campus and held discussions with the authorities and students.

Das said that the committee will recommend that the government blacklists the teacher so that he cannot be re-appointed in any college in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's error

UPDATE 1-USGS says Nevada quake report was false, blaming automatic system's...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

UPDATE 2-Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal

 Global
3
Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged with explosives offence

Man accused of planting pipe bombs before Jan 6 attack on Capitol charged wi...

 United States
4
A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

A throat bone settles it - Nanotyrannus was not a juvenile T. rex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025