Delhi Teachers Await Overdue Reimbursement for Mandatory Tablets
Two years after Delhi's Directorate of Education instructed teachers to purchase tablets for educational purposes, over 50,000 educators await reimbursement. Despite initial guidelines from 2018 promising prompt payment, none have been reimbursed after the 2023 directive. Officials assure payments will be released soon.
Updated: 09-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:27 IST
Two years after being directed by Delhi's Directorate of Education to buy tablets, teachers await reimbursement, despite an overwhelming number having complied with the 2023 circular.
Information obtained via a Right to Information request reveals that not a single teacher out of 50,000 who purchased tablets has received reimbursement. Previously allocated funds from 2018 covered earlier purchases.
Despite assurances from government officials that payments will be processed soon, no funds have been released, leaving teachers reliant on these devices for essential educational tasks.
