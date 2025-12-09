Delhi Teachers Await Overdue Reimbursement for Mandatory Tablets

Two years after being directed by Delhi's Directorate of Education to buy tablets, teachers await reimbursement, despite an overwhelming number having complied with the 2023 circular.

Information obtained via a Right to Information request reveals that not a single teacher out of 50,000 who purchased tablets has received reimbursement. Previously allocated funds from 2018 covered earlier purchases.

Despite assurances from government officials that payments will be processed soon, no funds have been released, leaving teachers reliant on these devices for essential educational tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)