Left Menu

Delhi Teachers Await Overdue Reimbursement for Mandatory Tablets

Two years after Delhi's Directorate of Education instructed teachers to purchase tablets for educational purposes, over 50,000 educators await reimbursement. Despite initial guidelines from 2018 promising prompt payment, none have been reimbursed after the 2023 directive. Officials assure payments will be released soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:27 IST
Delhi Teachers Await Overdue Reimbursement for Mandatory Tablets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two years after being directed by Delhi's Directorate of Education to buy tablets, teachers await reimbursement, despite an overwhelming number having complied with the 2023 circular.

Information obtained via a Right to Information request reveals that not a single teacher out of 50,000 who purchased tablets has received reimbursement. Previously allocated funds from 2018 covered earlier purchases.

Despite assurances from government officials that payments will be processed soon, no funds have been released, leaving teachers reliant on these devices for essential educational tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025