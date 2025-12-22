Left Menu

Call for Urgent Reconstitution of Odisha Backward Classes Commission

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconstitute the Odisha State Commission for Backwards Classes, emphasizing its importance for socially and educationally backward communities in accessing benefits and statutory representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:43 IST
Call for Urgent Reconstitution of Odisha Backward Classes Commission
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has formally urged Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconstitute the Odisha State Commission for Backwards Classes (OSCBC), whose term ends on January 3, 2024.

Pradhan highlighted that Odisha's 216 socially and educationally backward communities face challenges in the absence of an active commission to aid in statutory representation and benefit access.

He underscored the OSCBC's critical role in policy advising, grievance addressing, and post-2020 mandate surveys, calling for prompt action to uphold social justice in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025