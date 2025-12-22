Call for Urgent Reconstitution of Odisha Backward Classes Commission

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has formally urged Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconstitute the Odisha State Commission for Backwards Classes (OSCBC), whose term ends on January 3, 2024.

Pradhan highlighted that Odisha's 216 socially and educationally backward communities face challenges in the absence of an active commission to aid in statutory representation and benefit access.

He underscored the OSCBC's critical role in policy advising, grievance addressing, and post-2020 mandate surveys, calling for prompt action to uphold social justice in Odisha.

