Call for Urgent Reconstitution of Odisha Backward Classes Commission
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconstitute the Odisha State Commission for Backwards Classes, emphasizing its importance for socially and educationally backward communities in accessing benefits and statutory representation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:43 IST
India
- India
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has formally urged Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconstitute the Odisha State Commission for Backwards Classes (OSCBC), whose term ends on January 3, 2024.
Pradhan highlighted that Odisha's 216 socially and educationally backward communities face challenges in the absence of an active commission to aid in statutory representation and benefit access.
He underscored the OSCBC's critical role in policy advising, grievance addressing, and post-2020 mandate surveys, calling for prompt action to uphold social justice in Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
