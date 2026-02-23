Left Menu

Punjab Sets Stage for Budget Session Amid New Excise Policy

The Punjab Cabinet has scheduled the state assembly's Budget session for March 6-16. The Budget is set to be presented on March 8. A new excise policy, expected to raise Rs 12,800 crore, was also approved. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema outlined the agenda, coinciding with International Women's Day.

The Punjab Cabinet has announced the much-anticipated Budget session of the state assembly, set to take place from March 6 to 16. Scheduled for presentation on March 8, the Budget will share the spotlight with International Women's Day.

In a strategic move, the Cabinet also endorsed a new excise policy, projected to generate revenue of Rs 12,800 crore for 2026-27. This decision underscores the state's focus on fiscal growth and development.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, addressing the media, outlined the session's trajectory. The Governor's address and obituary references are planned for March 6. The Governor's address will be dissected on March 9, followed by detailed Budget discussions on March 10 and 11.

