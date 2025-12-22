Empowering the Future: Jharkhand Launches Free Coaching for Tribal Students

In a significant educational initiative, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a free coaching institute dedicated to helping Scheduled Tribe students prepare for medical and engineering entrance examinations. The institute, named Dishom Guru Shibu Soren Engineering (JEE) and Medical (NEET) Coaching Institute, has been established in a welfare department building in Hindpiri, offering specialized coaching to 300 selected students.

The facility, developed in collaboration with Motion Education under a public-private partnership, underscores the state's commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for tribal communities. Notably, out of the 300 students in the inaugural batch, 168 are girls. Chief Minister Soren highlighted the government's efforts to support the education of impoverished and tribal students, which includes offering scholarships and setting up Chief Minister Schools of Excellence.

Further showcasing the state's educational commitments, Soren announced that selected students could avail bank loans of up to Rs 15 lakh for their education at a nominal interest rate. Plans for district libraries equipped with diverse study materials and e-library facilities are also underway to bolster educational resources in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)