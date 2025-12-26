Left Menu

Andhra CM, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to attend Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan in Tirupati

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:36 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will attend a four-day Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan being held at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati from Friday.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also participate in the conference, scheduled to conclude on December 29.

"The Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan-2025 conference aims to adapt ancient Indian scientific knowledge to modern needs and promote scientific discourse in Indian languages," said an official press release.

The BVS-2025 is being organised under the aegis of Vijnana Bharati with the support of the Centre at the Rashtriya Sanskrit University in Tirupati.

The event will feature paper presentations and discussions across multiple disciplines, with participation from over 1,200 delegates representing universities from across the country.

Ahead of the inauguration, RSS chief Bhagwat had darshan of Sri Bhuvaraha Swamy in Tirumala on Thursday.

He received Annaprasadam at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Centre along with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B R Naidu.

