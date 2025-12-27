Empowering Young Minds: Little KITEs Unleashes Student Potential in Weather Tech

The Little KITEs camps in Kerala have engaged 14,804 school students in developing weather models, marking an unprecedented educational initiative across the state.

As part of the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), this program aims to nurture students' technical skills in fields such as robotics, AI, and animation, converting them into active creators of technology.

Utilizing provided robotic kits, students design models like temperature gauges and anemometers, while also producing digital content through software such as OpenToonz and Blender, effectively preparing them for future tech innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)