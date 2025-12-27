Left Menu

Empowering Young Minds: Little KITEs Unleashes Student Potential in Weather Tech

The Little KITEs initiative in Kerala empowers 14,804 students to develop weather models. Operating under the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, the program teaches scientific methods, coding, and animation. Students create weather station models and animations, transforming from technology consumers to creators.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:34 IST
The Little KITEs camps in Kerala have engaged 14,804 school students in developing weather models, marking an unprecedented educational initiative across the state.

As part of the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), this program aims to nurture students' technical skills in fields such as robotics, AI, and animation, converting them into active creators of technology.

Utilizing provided robotic kits, students design models like temperature gauges and anemometers, while also producing digital content through software such as OpenToonz and Blender, effectively preparing them for future tech innovations.

