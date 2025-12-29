Delhi Schools Tasked with Stray Dog Duty: Teachers Protest
The Delhi government requires educational institutions to appoint nodal officers for stray dog-related issues. Teachers' associations oppose, questioning why animal welfare departments don't handle this. The directive, emphasizing public safety and compliance with Supreme Court orders, affects teachers' duties and could undermine educational roles.
The Delhi government has mandated educational institutions, including schools, to appoint nodal officers to handle matters tied to stray dogs, instructing them to submit their details to the Directorate of Education.
Opposition from teachers' associations arises, questioning why animal welfare departments haven't been designated for this role. The initiative, highlighted in a circular from the Directorate of Education's Caretaking Branch, requires district education officers to gather information on these nodal officers and provide it to the directorate.
The measure aligns with a Supreme Court directive, focusing on public safety, but educators caution that non-teaching duties could impact academic responsibilities and the profession's respectability.
