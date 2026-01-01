Left Menu

Empowering Education: The Nanda-Sunanda Initiative Lights Up Lives

The 'Nanda-Sunanda' initiative has provided Rs 1.55 lakh in educational assistance to five girls, aiding them in continuing their studies. Initiated by the Dehradun administration, the program has benefited 93 girls to date, supporting their education and alleviating financial burdens caused by family hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:32 IST
The 'Nanda-Sunanda' initiative continues to transform lives, as Rs 1.55 lakh was distributed to five girls in need to aid their educational pursuits. This was announced by officials on Thursday, emphasizing the project's focus on supporting disadvantaged girls.

At a program held at the District Collectorate auditorium in Dehradun, District Magistrate Savin Bansal shared that the initiative's New Year resolution is to assist such girls in overcoming financial barriers to education. To date, the program has revitalized the education of 93 girls, distributing Rs 33.5 lakh over 11 editions.

Beneficiaries like Nandini Rajput, who lost her father in an accident, and Divya, whose father has been bedridden, shared how the initiative has allowed them to continue their studies. They, along with Akanksha Dhiman, Navya Nainwal, and Jeevika Anthwal, have praised the Dehradun administration for its continuous support.

