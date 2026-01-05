Finnish Schools Combat Fake News from Preschool

In an effort to combat the growing threat of fake news, Finland has integrated media literacy into its national curriculum, starting with preschoolers. Students are taught to analyze media and identify disinformation, a skill that's particularly vital given the country's proximity to Russia and recent entry into NATO.

With the emergence of artificial intelligence, Finnish educators are expanding their curriculum. Students now learn to identify AI-generated content, preparing them to navigate a media landscape increasingly blurred by digital advancements. This initiative is crucial as Russia's disinformation campaigns continue to intensify.

Media literacy has been a cornerstone of Finnish education since the 1990s, contributing to the nation's leading position in the European Media Literacy Index. As AI tools advance, Finnish experts emphasize the importance of these skills for safeguarding democracy against misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)