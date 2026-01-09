Left Menu

Univo's Journey to Becoming a 'Great Place to Work': Fostering Growth and Innovation in Online Higher Education

Univo Education has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' in 2025, highlighting its commitment to fostering a growth-driven culture. Recognized earlier by TIME as a leading EdTech innovator, Univo emphasizes employee empowerment and collaboration to enhance India's online higher education landscape, ensuring sustainable success and meaningful impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:17 IST
Univo's Journey to Becoming a 'Great Place to Work': Fostering Growth and Innovation in Online Higher Education
  • Country:
  • India

Univo Education, a leading name in India's online higher education sector, has been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' for 2025, reflecting its robust commitment to cultural excellence and employee empowerment.

This accolade follows the firm's acknowledgment by TIME as one of the world's top emerging EdTech stars, showcasing its rapid growth and strategic influence in the sector.

CEO Siddharth Banerjee underscores Univo's pivotal year, emphasizing their focus on enhancing educational access and quality across India. Meanwhile, CHRO Abhik Bhattacharyya highlights the organization's inclusive culture and dedication to providing a supportive and dynamic work environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
General Dwivedi's Diplomatic Mission Strengthens Indo-UAE and Sri Lankan Defence Ties

General Dwivedi's Diplomatic Mission Strengthens Indo-UAE and Sri Lankan Def...

 India
2
Dramatic Arrest: Gold Heist Mastermind Finally Captured

Dramatic Arrest: Gold Heist Mastermind Finally Captured

 India
3
Justice Pursued: Uttarakhand Recommends CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case

Justice Pursued: Uttarakhand Recommends CBI Probe in Ankita Bhandari Case

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh High Court Mandates Panchayat Polls Despite Government Pushback

Himachal Pradesh High Court Mandates Panchayat Polls Despite Government Push...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026