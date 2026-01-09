Univo's Journey to Becoming a 'Great Place to Work': Fostering Growth and Innovation in Online Higher Education

Univo Education, a leading name in India's online higher education sector, has been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' for 2025, reflecting its robust commitment to cultural excellence and employee empowerment.

This accolade follows the firm's acknowledgment by TIME as one of the world's top emerging EdTech stars, showcasing its rapid growth and strategic influence in the sector.

CEO Siddharth Banerjee underscores Univo's pivotal year, emphasizing their focus on enhancing educational access and quality across India. Meanwhile, CHRO Abhik Bhattacharyya highlights the organization's inclusive culture and dedication to providing a supportive and dynamic work environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)