Univo's Journey to Becoming a 'Great Place to Work': Fostering Growth and Innovation in Online Higher Education
Univo Education has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' in 2025, highlighting its commitment to fostering a growth-driven culture. Recognized earlier by TIME as a leading EdTech innovator, Univo emphasizes employee empowerment and collaboration to enhance India's online higher education landscape, ensuring sustainable success and meaningful impact.
- Country:
- India
Univo Education, a leading name in India's online higher education sector, has been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' for 2025, reflecting its robust commitment to cultural excellence and employee empowerment.
This accolade follows the firm's acknowledgment by TIME as one of the world's top emerging EdTech stars, showcasing its rapid growth and strategic influence in the sector.
CEO Siddharth Banerjee underscores Univo's pivotal year, emphasizing their focus on enhancing educational access and quality across India. Meanwhile, CHRO Abhik Bhattacharyya highlights the organization's inclusive culture and dedication to providing a supportive and dynamic work environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)