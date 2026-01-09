Punjab Cabinet Greenlights Medical College and Key Policy Initiatives

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has sanctioned a series of critical projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and educational facilities within the state.

Key among the decisions is the allocation of over 19 acres at Lehragaga for a new medical college, to be managed by Janhit Society and supported by the Jain community. This initiative is set to bolster healthcare access and education in the region. Additionally, the Cabinet has advanced the first comprehensive Private Digital Open Universities Policy, slated for 2026, reflecting a commitment to modernizing education.

In other decisions, the Amnesty Policy 2025 has been extended to offer relief to property plot allottees. Furthermore, GMADA received approval to recalibrate property prices, possibly easing real estate transactions in the region. Efforts to desilt the Sutlej River were also approved, facilitating infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)