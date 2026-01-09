Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Greenlights Medical College and Key Policy Initiatives

The Punjab Cabinet has approved pivotal projects, including a new medical college at Lehragaga on 19 acres of allotted land. Other approvals include India's first Private Digital Open Universities Policy 2026, an extended Amnesty Policy 2025, rationalized property prices by GMADA, and desilting of the Sutlej River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:27 IST
Punjab Cabinet Greenlights Medical College and Key Policy Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has sanctioned a series of critical projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and educational facilities within the state.

Key among the decisions is the allocation of over 19 acres at Lehragaga for a new medical college, to be managed by Janhit Society and supported by the Jain community. This initiative is set to bolster healthcare access and education in the region. Additionally, the Cabinet has advanced the first comprehensive Private Digital Open Universities Policy, slated for 2026, reflecting a commitment to modernizing education.

In other decisions, the Amnesty Policy 2025 has been extended to offer relief to property plot allottees. Furthermore, GMADA received approval to recalibrate property prices, possibly easing real estate transactions in the region. Efforts to desilt the Sutlej River were also approved, facilitating infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Tariff Gamble: Trump's Manufacturing Job Challenge

The Tariff Gamble: Trump's Manufacturing Job Challenge

 Global
2
Tragedy in Sirmaur: Himachal Bus Mishap Claims 14 Lives

Tragedy in Sirmaur: Himachal Bus Mishap Claims 14 Lives

 India
3
Uchit Singhal: Transforming Jammu Division's Railway Success

Uchit Singhal: Transforming Jammu Division's Railway Success

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over Grok's Image Generation on Social Media

Controversy Erupts Over Grok's Image Generation on Social Media

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026