Dr Mimmy Gondwe Urges Learners to Dream Big as 2026 Academic Year Begins

As the 2026 academic year gets underway, Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Dr Mimmy Gondwe has encouraged learners and students across the country to remain focused, work hard, and pursue education as a powerful tool to transform their futures.

“My message to students and learners is stay focused and study hard. Be curious and don’t be afraid to dream big,” Gondwe said in an interview with SAnews. “Education is a weapon you can use to make sure that you become somebody tomorrow.”

The Deputy Minister emphasised that education remains one of the most effective ways to break cycles of poverty and inequality, particularly for young women.

“Education really makes a difference. If you see me being anybody today, it’s because I worked hard at school and I prize education,” she said.

Demand for University Spaces and the Reality of Access

Last year, Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela announced that approximately 235 000 first-year university spaces were projected for the 2026 academic intake. While access to higher education has expanded, the Minister cautioned that demand continues to exceed supply and that first-year dropout rates remain a major concern.

With many prospective students still seeking placement, Gondwe urged applicants to exercise caution and avoid bogus institutions.

“These are colleges that are not registered, or are offering programmes that are not accredited. We receive many complaints from students and parents who fall victim to these institutions,” she said.

Learners and parents are encouraged to verify registered institutions via the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) website or contact the Deputy Minister’s helpdesk at Dmsdesk@dhet.gov.za.

Promoting Alternative and Equally Valuable Pathways

Gondwe and Manamela both stressed that university is not the only route to success.

“Learners must recognise that TVET colleges, Community Education and Training (CET) colleges and SETAs are equally important pathways into work, skills and further study,” Manamela said.

Gondwe noted that the department is actively working to rebrand TVET and community colleges, challenging misconceptions that these institutions are inferior to universities.

“We want these institutions to be just as attractive as universities. Community colleges are sometimes viewed as a last option, and that perception must change,” she said.

The department is also advocating for increased funding support for community college students, who currently do not qualify for NSFAS funding — a factor contributing to high dropout rates.

Strengthening Community Colleges and Skills Development

The Deputy Minister revealed plans to partner with institutions such as the Agricultural Research Council to help community colleges establish food gardens and practical skills programmes, strengthening their role in local development and food security.

More than 130 000 learners are currently enrolled in CET programmes, including the Second Chance Matric Programme, adult literacy and numeracy, and skills training. DHET is repositioning CET colleges as centres of lifelong learning through improved governance, lecturer training, digital access and teaching support materials.

Support for Learners Still Seeking Placement

For learners who have not yet been accepted into post-school institutions, government continues to provide support through the Central Application Clearing House (CACH).

CACH matches matric results and learner preferences with available spaces at universities, TVET colleges, SETAs and private institutions. Offers are communicated via SMS or email, and institutions then contact successful applicants directly.

Learners can access the service at https://cach.cas.ac.za.

Second Chances for Matric Learners

Learners who did not pass matric are encouraged to enrol at community colleges or apply for the DBE Second Chance Matric Programme, which allows candidates to rewrite or add subjects free of charge.

Registration for the May/June 2026 examination cycle opened on 1 October 2025 and closes on 6 February 2026.

The Department of Basic Education will release the 2025 Matric Results on 12 January 2026, with results available to candidates from 13 January 2026. Applications for re-marking and re-checking open on 13 January and close on 27 January 2026.

A Message of Hope

Gondwe concluded with a message of encouragement to learners who may feel discouraged.

“Do not despair. Reach out to us and we will help you understand the options available. There is hope for you in this sector.”

As learners return to classrooms on 14 January 2026, government has called on families, communities and institutions to rally behind young people as they navigate their educational journeys.