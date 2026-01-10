Left Menu

Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime Excellence

AMET University in Chennai hosted its 15th convocation, awarding degrees to over 1,400 students. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, highlighted India's maritime advancements. Key topics included global leadership, industry collaborations, and the university's contribution to skilled human resource development in the maritime sector.

In a grand ceremony at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, AMET University in Chennai celebrated its 15th convocation, marking a significant milestone in maritime education. Col. Dr. G. Thiruvasaagam, Provost, extended a warm welcome to dignitaries, industry representatives, and graduating students, setting a collegial tone for the event.

The ceremony, presided over by Chancellor Dr. J. Ramachandran, featured a Convocation Address by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. The minister applauded the university's role in India's maritime leadership and its contributions to initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India, emphasizing the strategic importance of the sector.

Guest of Honour Captain Shivas Kapoor emphasized the transformative changes in the maritime industry, driven by technological advancements. He urged graduates to embrace lifelong learning and exemplify leadership. The event underscored AMET University's commitment to sustainability, academic quality, and industry-ready education.

