IIT-Kanpur Pioneers Mental Health Initiatives After Tragic Suicides
IIT-Kanpur has instituted mandatory mental health screenings for new students following two suicides on campus. Aimed at early intervention, the initiative includes counselors, 24/7 crisis support, and educational programs. The campus seeks to create a supportive ecosystem addressing mental health proactively.
Following two tragic suicides, IIT-Kanpur has mandated mental health screenings for all newcomers during their initial week on campus. The decision highlights a proactive approach to address student mental health concerns.
The institute's comprehensive strategy includes trained counselors for at-risk students, a round-the-clock emergency support system, and extensive educational programs across the academic year. Workshops and peer mentoring aim to create a supportive community.
Further solidifying its commitment, IIT-Kanpur has boosted its mental health resources, appointing additional psychologists. The initiative underscores the institution's dedication to prioritizing student welfare, promising a holistic development environment beyond academics.
