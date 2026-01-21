IIT-Kanpur Pioneers Mental Health Initiatives After Tragic Suicides

Following two tragic suicides, IIT-Kanpur has mandated mental health screenings for all newcomers during their initial week on campus. The decision highlights a proactive approach to address student mental health concerns.

The institute's comprehensive strategy includes trained counselors for at-risk students, a round-the-clock emergency support system, and extensive educational programs across the academic year. Workshops and peer mentoring aim to create a supportive community.

Further solidifying its commitment, IIT-Kanpur has boosted its mental health resources, appointing additional psychologists. The initiative underscores the institution's dedication to prioritizing student welfare, promising a holistic development environment beyond academics.

(With inputs from agencies.)