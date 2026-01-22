Revolutionizing Medical Exams: Andhra Pradesh's Command Control Initiative

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant leap towards ensuring transparency in medical education examinations. On Thursday, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav unveiled a state-of-the-art remote command control center at NTR University of Health Sciences.

This facility is designed to provide real-time monitoring of both undergraduate and postgraduate examinations across 37 medical colleges. By utilizing CCTV technology, the command center offers live surveillance, effectively reducing the risk of malpractices and ensuring that student evaluations are conducted fairly.

Equipped with advanced AI-driven alerts, the system guarantees continuity of monitoring despite internet issues, relieving colleges from the burden of submitting CCTV data post-exams. This move marks a significant stride in upholding the integrity of medical examinations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)