Government Forms Committee to Tackle Student Suicides at IIT-Kanpur
The government has established a three-member committee to investigate student suicides at IIT-Kanpur. The panel, led by Anil Sahastrabuddhe, aims to recommend measures to prevent further incidents and improve mental health support. The committee is expected to submit its findings within 15 days.
In response to recent student suicides at IIT-Kanpur, the government has set up a three-member committee to address the issue.
Headed by Anil Sahastrabuddhe, chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum, with psychiatrist Jitendra Nagpal and a joint secretary in higher education, the committee's mandate is clear: to recommend effective measures for preventing such tragedies and to bolster mental health support systems.
With a tight deadline, the panel is required to deliver its recommendations within 15 days, following the deaths of two students by suicide at the prestigious institute within the past month.
