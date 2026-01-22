Left Menu

Delhi Schools Reveal Nursery Admission List Amidst Parental Anticipation

Private schools in Delhi are set to release the first list of selected candidates for nursery admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, expecting around 1.25 lakh children on the list. Schools must adhere to criteria set by the DoE, ensuring transparency in the admission process.

Delhi's private schools are poised to announce their first list of selected candidates for nursery admissions in the 2026-27 academic session on Friday. Officials anticipate around 1.25 lakh children will be featured on this list, signifying the competitive nature of school entries in the city.

The extensive admission process, as stipulated by the Directorate of Education (DoE), involves a detailed points system that excludes certain categories, such as Economically Weaker Sections and Children with Special Needs. Ensuring transparency, schools uploaded all applicant details and the corresponding points on January 9, with the first admission list set to follow a week later.

Parents have the opportunity to seek clarifications on point allocations between January 24 and February 3. Further ensuring equity, the DoE mandates that any draw of lots must involve parental presence and be video recorded. The admission process concludes on March 19, with a focus on compliance and grievance redressal by district-level monitoring cells.

