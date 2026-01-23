GD Goenka University Celebrates 11th Convocation with Dignitaries and Achievements
GD Goenka University held its 11th Convocation Ceremony at the Sohna Road campus in Gurugram, featuring Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind as the Chief Guest. The event saw the conferment of various degrees to students and an Honorary Doctorate to Mr. Radha Krishna Kanodia, alongside a LEED Platinum Certification award.
GD Goenka University reached a significant milestone, hosting its 11th Convocation Ceremony at its Gurugram campus. The event showcased the academic growth of the institution, noted by the presence of Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, as the Chief Guest.
At the ceremony, students received doctoral, postgraduate, and undergraduate degrees, while Mr. Radha Krishna Kanodia was awarded an Honorary Doctorate for his contributions to spiritual literature. The prestigious LEED Platinum Certification highlighted the university's commitment to sustainability and excellence.
GD Goenka University reaffirmed its mission of educational innovation, as leaders stressed the importance of quality infrastructure and industry ties, ensuring the university remains at the forefront of higher education in India.
