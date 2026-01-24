Parents Are a Child’s First Therapists, Says Minister as Cross Disability Early Intervention Centre Opens in Noida

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the Cross Disability Early Intervention Centre (CDEIC) at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Regional Centre, Sector-40, Noida, underscoring the Government of India’s commitment to early, inclusive and family-centred support for children with developmental delays.

“Parents are the first and most powerful therapists in a child’s life, and when empowered with the right knowledge and support, no child with developmental delay will ever be left behind,” the Minister said, stressing that early childhood intervention is not merely a welfare service but a national responsibility to secure the future of every child.

Early Intervention Critical for Lifelong Outcomes

Highlighting the transformative impact of early intervention, Dr. Kumar noted that the first six years of life are crucial for brain development and long-term outcomes in health, learning and social participation.

“Centres like the CDEIC reflect the Government of India’s resolve to reach children at the earliest stage of development, ensuring timely, scientific and compassionate support,” he said.

He directed that the Noida CDEIC should evolve into a model centre of excellence, where quality is reflected not only in infrastructure and aesthetics, but also in the use of advanced technology, skilled professionals and evidence-based practices.

Families at the Centre of Care

Emphasising the central role of families in successful early intervention, the Minister instructed the centre to organise regular, structured training programmes for parents and caregivers, with proper certification.

“Parents and caregivers must be empowered as equal partners in the child’s developmental journey,” he said, adding that caregiver capacity-building is essential for sustaining long-term developmental gains.

Outlining his broader vision, Dr. Kumar said that with coordinated efforts from professionals, institutions and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), CDEICs should become centres of hope, trust and innovation.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening early intervention services nationwide so that children with developmental delays and disabilities can achieve their fullest potential and participate meaningfully in society.

Expansion of Early Intervention Centres Nationwide

Speaking at the event, Smt. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, DEPwD, highlighted the steady expansion of Cross Disability Early Intervention Centres across the country.

She said the Noida centre is the 28th CDEIC established under the Department, reflecting a focused and sustained national strategy for early identification and intervention.

She encouraged the NIEPID team to deliver top-class, child-centric and family-oriented services, reiterating the Department’s commitment to supporting and strengthening CDEICs across India.

Comprehensive Services Under One Roof

The newly inaugurated CDEIC in Noida is designed to provide holistic, multi-disciplinary care for children with developmental delays and special needs in the critical 0–6 years age group.

Services offered at the centre include:

Occupational Therapy

Physiotherapy

Speech Therapy

Medical Consultation

Special Education

Family Counselling

School-readiness interventions

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the centre is expected to cater to a large number of children from Noida and surrounding regions, ensuring comprehensive care under one roof.

Engagement With Beneficiaries and Facilities

During the visit, the Union Minister and other dignitaries toured the CDEIC facilities, the Model Special Education Centre, the Model Inclusive Primary School and the NIEPID Regional Centre. They also inspected the Mobile Therapy Bus and PMDK facilities.

The programme featured a vibrant cultural performance by Children With Special Needs, distribution of NIEPID DISHA curriculum materials, and the provision of assistive aids, appliances and teaching-learning materials to beneficiaries.

Symbolic Conclusion

The event concluded with a tree plantation drive led by the Union Minister and the Additional Secretary, symbolising growth, sustainability and a shared commitment to nurturing every child’s potential through timely care and collective responsibility.