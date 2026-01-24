University Controversy Over English Department Head's Appointment Resolved

Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University has reversed a controversial decision to appoint a chemistry professor as the head of its English department, following a series of legal battles. The university informed the Gujarat High Court of its revised stance after acknowledging the original dispute's implications.

The controversy began when the university named Kokilaben Parmar, a Chemistry professor, as the acting head of the English department upon the retirement of Adesh Pal. This appointment was contested by Hetal Patel, an English professor, escalating the matter to the Education Tribunal.

Despite the university's defense citing seniority uncertainties, the tribunal initially stayed this appointment. However, the High Court temporarily reinstated Parmar after she contested not being heard. Ultimately, the university agreed to appoint an English-qualified individual, resolving the litigation.