Left Menu

University Controversy Over English Department Head's Appointment Resolved

Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University reversed its decision to appoint a chemistry professor as the head of the English department following legal challenges. The university has agreed to install a suitably qualified English professor in the role, resolving a contentious issue that drew court involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:25 IST
University Controversy Over English Department Head's Appointment Resolved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University has reversed a controversial decision to appoint a chemistry professor as the head of its English department, following a series of legal battles. The university informed the Gujarat High Court of its revised stance after acknowledging the original dispute's implications.

The controversy began when the university named Kokilaben Parmar, a Chemistry professor, as the acting head of the English department upon the retirement of Adesh Pal. This appointment was contested by Hetal Patel, an English professor, escalating the matter to the Education Tribunal.

Despite the university's defense citing seniority uncertainties, the tribunal initially stayed this appointment. However, the High Court temporarily reinstated Parmar after she contested not being heard. Ultimately, the university agreed to appoint an English-qualified individual, resolving the litigation.

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026