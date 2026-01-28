U.N. Condemns Swiss Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Student Activists

U.N. human rights experts have expressed disapproval towards Switzerland following sentencing of students involved in pro-Palestinian protests at the Swiss university ETH Zurich. These students had engaged in peaceful demonstrations opposing the university's collaborations with Israeli institutions.

The U.N. emphasized that student activism falls within the right to freedom of expression and should not be criminalized. The experts have reached out to both the Swiss government and the university to address the issue.

So far, five students have faced sentences involving suspended fines and legal fees, potentially impacting their future employment opportunities. Meanwhile, ten others are awaiting sentencing, and two have been acquitted of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)