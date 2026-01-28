Left Menu

U.N. Condemns Swiss Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Student Activists

U.N. human rights experts criticized Switzerland after students were sentenced for trespassing during pro-Palestinian protests at ETH Zurich. The students opposed the university's ties with Israeli institutions. Five were sentenced with suspended fines and legal fees. The U.N. urged Switzerland to respect student rights.

U.N. human rights experts have expressed disapproval towards Switzerland following sentencing of students involved in pro-Palestinian protests at the Swiss university ETH Zurich. These students had engaged in peaceful demonstrations opposing the university's collaborations with Israeli institutions.

The U.N. emphasized that student activism falls within the right to freedom of expression and should not be criminalized. The experts have reached out to both the Swiss government and the university to address the issue.

So far, five students have faced sentences involving suspended fines and legal fees, potentially impacting their future employment opportunities. Meanwhile, ten others are awaiting sentencing, and two have been acquitted of the charges.

