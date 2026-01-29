Left Menu

IIT Madras MBA Admissions: Deadline Extended for Aspiring Leaders

IIT Madras Management Department extends its MBA programme application deadline to February 8. Admissions are based on CAT/GMAT scores. The course emphasizes diversity and innovation. Personal interviews to be conducted across major cities in March, with final results announced in May 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:28 IST
IIT Madras MBA Admissions: Deadline Extended for Aspiring Leaders
The Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras has announced an extended deadline for its prestigious two-year full-time MBA programme, pushing the application cut-off to February 8. This shift aims to attract more candidates, from fresh graduates to seasoned professionals, officials revealed.

Successful candidates will be selected based on their CAT 2025 scores for Indian applicants and GMAT scores for international applicants. The programme boasts a stellar 100% placement record, with the highest salary package reaching Rs 35.5 lakh annually. This is a testament to the rigorous and diverse curriculum established since the department's inception in 2001.

The programme features seven quarters of integrated management theory and practical experience, including internships and a capstone project. Eligible candidates—holding at least a 60% mark in their undergraduate degree, or 55% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates—can apply via the official portal. Interviews will take place in major cities in March, with sessions beginning in July 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

