IIT Madras MBA Admissions: Deadline Extended for Aspiring Leaders

The Department of Management Studies at IIT Madras has announced an extended deadline for its prestigious two-year full-time MBA programme, pushing the application cut-off to February 8. This shift aims to attract more candidates, from fresh graduates to seasoned professionals, officials revealed.

Successful candidates will be selected based on their CAT 2025 scores for Indian applicants and GMAT scores for international applicants. The programme boasts a stellar 100% placement record, with the highest salary package reaching Rs 35.5 lakh annually. This is a testament to the rigorous and diverse curriculum established since the department's inception in 2001.

The programme features seven quarters of integrated management theory and practical experience, including internships and a capstone project. Eligible candidates—holding at least a 60% mark in their undergraduate degree, or 55% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates—can apply via the official portal. Interviews will take place in major cities in March, with sessions beginning in July 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)