Rajasthan HC orders interim stay on students' transfer from Neerja Modi School after disaffiliation

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday stayed the transfer of students from the Neerja Modi School here, granting interim relief to the institution after CBSE withdrew its affiliation following the death of a class IV student. Justice Bipin Gupta directed the school to submit a representation to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) seeking reconsideration of the December 30, 2025 disaffiliation order, while ordering a stay on the immediate shifting of students to other institutions, petitioner's counsel Rachit Sharma said. ''The court has stayed the shifting of students to other schools pending reconsideration. The school has affirmed that it is committed to safeguarding academic interests of all students,'' Sharma told reporters after the hearing. The case stems from the death of a class IV student at the school, which prompted the CBSE to pass a disaffiliation order under its regulatory framework. The school challenged the board's action citing serious implications for thousands of students and seeking interim protection against disruption. The matter remains pending before the high court, with the interim order providing some relief to the student who had been protesting against the CBSE decision.

