UP Assembly's budget session to commence on Feb 9

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will commence on February 9, the assembly secretariat said in a statement on Saturday. The governor has summoned the 18th Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11.00 am on February 9, Monday for its first session of 2026, the statement read. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna had said the budget session will begin on February 9, and the budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented on February 11.

