EuroSchool HSR Elevates Education with New Co-curricular Spaces
EuroSchool HSR in Bengaluru has inaugurated state-of-the-art co-curricular spaces, emphasizing holistic education. The event featured music composer Ehsaan Noorani, highlighting the school's dedication to arts and creativity. These facilities aim to nurture students' creativity, emotional well-being, and artistic prowess, forming a core part of the school's educational framework.
EuroSchool HSR in Bengaluru has set a new benchmark in holistic education by inaugurating its innovative co-curricular spaces. With attendance from celebrated music composer Mr. Ehsaan Noorani, the institution demonstrates its commitment to integrating arts and creative pursuits into its curriculum.
The newly developed facilities—comprising a Yoga Room, Art Room, Dance Studio, and Multipurpose Hall—aim to nurture creativity, physical fitness, and emotional well-being among students. These purpose-built spaces signify the school's philosophy that co-curricular education is fundamental, not supplementary, to student development.
Principal Ms. Kavitha Neelayath highlighted that these spaces are designed to help students uncover their interests early, cultivate their talents, and gain confidence. EuroSchool's adoption of expert-led programs within regular school hours ensures a balanced and enriching educational experience, preparing students for a dynamic future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
