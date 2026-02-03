NDMC Pioneers Eco-Friendly Road Cleaning with CNG Sweepers

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken a significant step towards addressing air pollution by introducing two new mechanical sweepers powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). This initiative is a part of broader efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission to improve road cleanliness and air quality across the city.

Launched at Connaught Place, these CNG-based sweepers mark the NDMC's commitment to environmental sustainability and efficient urban cleaning. According to officials, three more sweepers are expected to be incorporated soon, increasing the total number of operational vehicles.

With a budget of Rs 3.71 crore for the initiative, officials aim to tackle the widespread issue of dust and pollution, particularly in high-traffic areas. Vice chairperson Kuljeet Chahal emphasized the purity benefits for residents, tourists, and office-goers. The move also aligns with the National Green Tribunal's regulations against diesel vehicles.

