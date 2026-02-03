Left Menu

NDMC Pioneers Eco-Friendly Road Cleaning with CNG Sweepers

The New Delhi Municipal Council has launched two CNG-based mechanical road sweepers to curb air pollution in central Delhi. The initiative, part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, aims to enhance road cleaning and air quality. More sweepers will be added by month's end, totaling a cost of Rs 3.71 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:05 IST
NDMC Pioneers Eco-Friendly Road Cleaning with CNG Sweepers
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken a significant step towards addressing air pollution by introducing two new mechanical sweepers powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). This initiative is a part of broader efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission to improve road cleanliness and air quality across the city.

Launched at Connaught Place, these CNG-based sweepers mark the NDMC's commitment to environmental sustainability and efficient urban cleaning. According to officials, three more sweepers are expected to be incorporated soon, increasing the total number of operational vehicles.

With a budget of Rs 3.71 crore for the initiative, officials aim to tackle the widespread issue of dust and pollution, particularly in high-traffic areas. Vice chairperson Kuljeet Chahal emphasized the purity benefits for residents, tourists, and office-goers. The move also aligns with the National Green Tribunal's regulations against diesel vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026