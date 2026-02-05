Left Menu

Minority Status Sought for SMVDIME Amid Investment Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah calls for minority status for SMVDIME after its operations were halted due to non-compliance issues. Emphasizing on investment and equality, he argues for resumption of services to produce future doctors and opposes political objections based on religious demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:11 IST
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has requested the granting of minority status to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) and the restart of its operations. Abdullah emphasized that the significant investments in the institution must not be wasted.

Last month, SMVDIME faced a setback when the National Medical Commission's Medical Assessment and Rating Board withdrew its letter of permission due to non-compliance with minimum standards. Abdullah argues that the college's closure over religious student composition is counterproductive and stresses merit-based admissions.

Pointing to opposition from BJP members and addressing broader issues of religious-based discrimination, Abdullah highlighted the need to produce more doctors for the region. He defended previous policies, like the revival of the Darbar Move, as efforts to balance development between Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

