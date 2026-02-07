Left Menu

Classroom Conflict: Student's Assault Causes Outrage

A Class 12 student, Mohammed Khan Ansari, allegedly slapped a female invigilator for questioning his tardiness in Panchmahal district. A subsequent threat against the teacher prompted police action. The incident, captured on CCTV, led to the student's arrest and release on bail amidst local controversy.

  Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident at S.J. Dave High School in Panchmahal district, an 18-year-old student, Mohammed Khan Ansari, has been accused of overreacting to a mild reprimand. The Class 12 student allegedly slapped a female invigilator after she asked about his late arrival for a preliminary exam. The situation escalated with the student allegedly returning to threaten the teacher, sparking public outrage.

CCTV footage capturing the January 24 event soon went viral, prompting intense discussions and demands for justice. Police quickly intervened, parading the accused in public to convey their seriousness. The investigation, led by Police Inspector Ankur Chaudhary, sought to reconstruct the sequence leading up to the incident to understand the motives behind Ansari's actions.

After being arrested and briefly detained, Ansari was released on bail. His father had apologized to the teacher, yet tension remains as the community responds to the shocking display of aggression in an educational setting. Authorities continue their probe as they seek to determine the full extent of the incident.

