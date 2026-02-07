Shocking Stabbing Incident at Russian University
A stabbing attack in the dormitory of a medical university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic injured six people, including an Indian student and two police officers. A 15-year-old suspect, who has been hospitalized, reportedly attacked foreign students. Investigations by the authorities are ongoing.
A violent stabbing incident unfolded at a Russian university's student hostel, resulting in injuries to six individuals, including an Indian student and two police officers. The attack occurred in Ufa, Bashkortostan Republic, where a teenager armed with a knife targeted foreign students, according to local reports.
The Interior Ministry stated the assailant resisted arrest, causing injuries to two police officers and himself. The attacker's identity as a 15-year-old was confirmed, and he is currently in serious condition at a children's hospital. Meanwhile, the wounded students and officers have been transferred to a local hospital for treatment.
The reasons behind the attack remain unclear, and investigations by the Russian Investigative Committee are underway. The identities of the other affected students have not been disclosed, but an eyewitness claimed at least one victim was Indian.
(With inputs from agencies.)
