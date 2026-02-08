UIDAI Achieves Significant Milestone in School Children's Biometric Updates

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has completed Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) for over one crore school children in more than 83,000 schools across the country, according to an official statement. This key initiative aims to ensure that children have access to government benefits and educational opportunities.

Children can enroll in Aadhaar by submitting their photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address, and birth certificate. However, fingerprints and iris biometrics are captured only after they turn five and again at 15, given that these metrics are not mature until then. Missing MBU can lead to difficulties when authenticating for government benefits and exams.

UIDAI launched a free MBU program for children aged 7 to 15 from October 1, lasting one year. Initiated after a technological integration with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus app, the campaign has been extended across the nation, with states urged to support it.

