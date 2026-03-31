Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Healthcare Revolution: 370 New Ambulances Hit the Roads

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has launched 370 new ambulances, including 70 Advanced Life Support units, to enhance emergency healthcare services statewide. The initiative aims to deliver timely, quality medical assistance, especially with the introduction of neonatal care ambulances, significantly boosting public trust in the state's healthcare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:38 IST
Chhattisgarh's Healthcare Revolution: 370 New Ambulances Hit the Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost to Chhattisgarh's healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday inaugurated 370 new ambulances, comprising 70 Advanced Life Support (ALS) vehicles. This rollout fully operationalizes the '108 ambulance' service across all districts, providing quick and quality emergency medical aid, officials reported.

Among the fleet, 300 are equipped as Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances, and for the first time, five neonatal ALS ambulances are now in service, representing a pivotal advancement in emergency neonate care. These state-of-the-art vehicles will crucially serve infants in critical condition, ensuring safe transfers to medical centers with higher capabilities, according to officials.

The Chief Minister highlighted the notable progress in the state's healthcare sector, attributing it to expanded and upgraded health facilities. The aim is to ensure ambulances arrive within 15 minutes in urban areas and 30 minutes in rural locations. Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal hailed the deployment as a 'historic step', projecting widespread public health benefits and asserting stringent quality control in service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Energy Crisis

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Energy Crisis

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Government to Launch Rabi Season Crop Procurement at MSP from April 7

Uttar Pradesh Government to Launch Rabi Season Crop Procurement at MSP from ...

 India
3
Vandalism Sparks Outrage: Ambedkar Statue Desecrated Again

Vandalism Sparks Outrage: Ambedkar Statue Desecrated Again

 India
4
Delhi MCD Bribery Scandal: CBI Nabs Deputy Commissioner and Aide

Delhi MCD Bribery Scandal: CBI Nabs Deputy Commissioner and Aide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026