Chhattisgarh's Healthcare Revolution: 370 New Ambulances Hit the Roads

In a major boost to Chhattisgarh's healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday inaugurated 370 new ambulances, comprising 70 Advanced Life Support (ALS) vehicles. This rollout fully operationalizes the '108 ambulance' service across all districts, providing quick and quality emergency medical aid, officials reported.

Among the fleet, 300 are equipped as Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances, and for the first time, five neonatal ALS ambulances are now in service, representing a pivotal advancement in emergency neonate care. These state-of-the-art vehicles will crucially serve infants in critical condition, ensuring safe transfers to medical centers with higher capabilities, according to officials.

The Chief Minister highlighted the notable progress in the state's healthcare sector, attributing it to expanded and upgraded health facilities. The aim is to ensure ambulances arrive within 15 minutes in urban areas and 30 minutes in rural locations. Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal hailed the deployment as a 'historic step', projecting widespread public health benefits and asserting stringent quality control in service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)