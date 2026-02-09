Te Kura Rau Iti Opens in Flat Bush as Govt Delivers First New School Announcement

The Government’s first newly announced school has officially opened its doors today in Flat Bush following a blessing ceremony this morning, Education Minister Erica Stanford confirmed.

The new primary school, Te Kura Rau Iti, is designed to meet the needs of one of Auckland’s fastest-growing suburbs, providing high-quality learning spaces for families now and into the future.

“A new school is an exciting start for the school community and it was a pleasure to visit Te Kura Rau Iti this morning,” Ms Stanford said.“Flat Bush is a fast-growing suburb and this school, with a capacity for 700 students, will provide for local families heading into the future.”

A Modern Primary School Built for Growth

Te Kura Rau Iti will cater for Years 0 to 6 and has been delivered on time and under budget, reflecting the Government’s new approach to school infrastructure.

The school has a total build cost of $41 million and includes room for future roll expansion as the local population continues to grow.

This project is part of a shift toward repeatable school designs, ensuring faster delivery and better value while maintaining high standards.

“We have proven that we can provide repeatable designs for schools in a way that both ensures students are getting quality, and taxpayers’ money is used responsibly,” Ms Stanford said.

Moving Away from “Barnyard-Style” Classrooms

Ms Stanford highlighted that the school is free from the unpopular open-plan “barnyard-style” classrooms, which many teachers and families have criticised in recent years.

“The new school is also free from the unpopular, large barnyard-style classrooms that we promised to address,” she said.“These weren’t working for students and they weren’t working for teachers.”

Facilities Designed for Learning and Community Life

Te Kura Rau Iti includes:

30 teaching spaces with flexible art areas

A library, hall, and administration spaces

Two hardcourts plus junior and senior playgrounds

A full school field, expected to be available in March

The design is based on successful recent builds including Ahutoetoe School, Brookfields School, and Te Pae School, currently under construction.

Boosting Learning Support for Students

The school will also benefit from new Learning Support initiatives rolling out from Term One, funded through the Government’s $746.7 million Learning Support investment.

“We are supporting our children to get the support they need with their learning whether they’re needing to catch up, get more help, or have specific learning needs,” Ms Stanford said.

Future development plans also include a learning support satellite unit.

Local MP Welcomes Relief for Growing Community

Local MP for Takanini Rima Nakhle said the opening marks an important step in responding to Flat Bush’s rapid growth and easing pressure on surrounding schools.

“Te Kura Rau Iti has been built to respond to that. The opening of the school today is another step in ensuring our community has high-quality learning spaces for our children heading into the future,” Ms Nakhle said.

“This is a great example of delivery in action. We are committed to fixing the basics and building for the future.”

A New Chapter for Flat Bush Families

Ms Stanford wished the school community well as they begin this new journey.

“I wish the school team and the community the absolute very best in learning and success in their new school,” she said.“This is an exciting start for everyone and I look forward to seeing the school’s progress.”