IIM Raipur Elevates Leadership with AI-Integrated General Management Program

The Indian Institute of Management Raipur is transforming leadership with the launch of its Advanced Certificate Programme in General Management. This initiative responds to the reshaping of India's business landscape by AI, digital transformation, and rising organizational complexities.

The program caters to early to mid-level professionals, focusing on strategic thinking, cross-functional influence, and data-led decision-making. With India's AI talent demand projected to grow significantly, this initiative aligns with current workforce needs by integrating core management with AI and GenAI.

Participants will gain certifications and career services, offering opportunities for career transitions and upward mobility. IIM Raipur, renowned for its academic excellence, continues to provide cutting-edge education tailored for a digital-focused economy.

