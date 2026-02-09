Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Urges Children to Avoid Chinese Manjha and Limit Mobile Usage
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to children to avoid Chinese manjha for kite flying and limit mobile phone use due to safety and health risks. He emphasized the ban on Chinese manjha and encouraged focusing on studies, outdoor games, and family time instead of mobile screens.
In a bid to enhance safety and health among children, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged youngsters to avoid using Chinese 'manjha' for flying kites and to limit their use of mobile phones. The appeal was made via a letter shared on his official X handle, highlighting the government's priorities.
Adityanath emphasized the dangers of Chinese manjha, which is banned across the state due to its potential to cause injuries and fatalities. He urged children to enjoy flying kites using safe materials and to raise awareness among peers about the risks associated with the sharp kite string.
The Chief Minister also warned of the adverse effects of excessive mobile phone use, such as impaired vision and reduced concentration, advocating for a focus on reading, family interaction, and outdoor activities. He concluded with motivational advice for students preparing for exams, encouraging confidence and discipline.
