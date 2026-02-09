Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Urges Children to Avoid Chinese Manjha and Limit Mobile Usage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to children to avoid Chinese manjha for kite flying and limit mobile phone use due to safety and health risks. He emphasized the ban on Chinese manjha and encouraged focusing on studies, outdoor games, and family time instead of mobile screens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Urges Children to Avoid Chinese Manjha and Limit Mobile Usage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance safety and health among children, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged youngsters to avoid using Chinese 'manjha' for flying kites and to limit their use of mobile phones. The appeal was made via a letter shared on his official X handle, highlighting the government's priorities.

Adityanath emphasized the dangers of Chinese manjha, which is banned across the state due to its potential to cause injuries and fatalities. He urged children to enjoy flying kites using safe materials and to raise awareness among peers about the risks associated with the sharp kite string.

The Chief Minister also warned of the adverse effects of excessive mobile phone use, such as impaired vision and reduced concentration, advocating for a focus on reading, family interaction, and outdoor activities. He concluded with motivational advice for students preparing for exams, encouraging confidence and discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pressured by BJP to defend 'non-appearance' of PM Modi, you made grave allegations against us: Women MPs of Cong to LS Speaker.

Pressured by BJP to defend 'non-appearance' of PM Modi, you made grave alleg...

 India
2
India's AYUSH Sector Set for Growth as US Tariff Cut Paves the Way

India's AYUSH Sector Set for Growth as US Tariff Cut Paves the Way

 India
3
Crackdown on Iranian Reformists: Azar Mansouri's Arrest Sparks Outcry

Crackdown on Iranian Reformists: Azar Mansouri's Arrest Sparks Outcry

 United Arab Emirates
4
Bhashini Enhances Performance with Sovereign AI Cloud Migration

Bhashini Enhances Performance with Sovereign AI Cloud Migration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026