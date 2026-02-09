Bomb Threats Rock Delhi Schools: A Havoc Unleashed

In a dramatic turn of events, over a dozen schools in Delhi were subjected to bomb threat emails on Monday, leading to immediate evacuations and intensified security measures. Despite the chaos, officials confirmed that eight of these threats were proven to be hoaxes.

The disturbing emails contained inflammatory content, claiming Delhi and Punjab as part of Khalistan, and referenced Afzal Guru. A threat about a potential blast inside Parliament heightened the security response, involving coordination across various agencies.

Emergency services sprung into action with bomb squads dispatched across affected schools. Despite no suspicious objects being discovered so far, the hunt for the origin of these threatening emails continues, with cyber teams working diligently to track the source.

(With inputs from agencies.)