Delhi High Court Defers SLFRC Deadline for Private Schools

The Delhi High Court has extended the deadline for private schools in the capital to establish school-level fee regulation committees (SLFRC) to February 20. The original deadline, set by the Delhi government, was February 10.

The court's decision came in response to petitions from various school associations contesting the government's February 1 notification, which imposed a narrow timeframe for forming the committees.

The court bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, agreed that delaying the formation of the SLFRC would not disadvantage either party or affect the timeline for fee determinations for the academic years 2026-2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)