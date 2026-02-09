Left Menu

Delhi High Court Defers SLFRC Deadline for Private Schools

The Delhi High Court extended the deadline for private schools to form a school-level fee regulation committee until February 20. The decision follows petitions from school associations challenging the government’s mandate. This comes amidst a legal backdrop on fee regulation laws under the Delhi School Education Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:26 IST
Delhi High Court Defers SLFRC Deadline for Private Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has extended the deadline for private schools in the capital to establish school-level fee regulation committees (SLFRC) to February 20. The original deadline, set by the Delhi government, was February 10.

The court's decision came in response to petitions from various school associations contesting the government's February 1 notification, which imposed a narrow timeframe for forming the committees.

The court bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, agreed that delaying the formation of the SLFRC would not disadvantage either party or affect the timeline for fee determinations for the academic years 2026-2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

