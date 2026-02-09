Tragedy Strikes: Student's Untimely Demise at Bharatpur Hostel

In a tragic incident, a Class 12 student was found dead at a government hostel in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, authorities reported on Monday.

The 16-year-old student, who is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging, was discovered by the hostel cook on Monday morning when he failed to appear for breakfast.

Having returned to the hostel from home on Sunday, the student was preparing for his board exams set to begin on February 13. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

