Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Student's Untimely Demise at Bharatpur Hostel

A 16-year-old Class 12 student was found dead by suspected suicide at a government hostel in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The incident occurred on Sunday night, just before the student's exams were to begin. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Student's Untimely Demise at Bharatpur Hostel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a Class 12 student was found dead at a government hostel in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, authorities reported on Monday.

The 16-year-old student, who is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging, was discovered by the hostel cook on Monday morning when he failed to appear for breakfast.

Having returned to the hostel from home on Sunday, the student was preparing for his board exams set to begin on February 13. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Tea Garden Workers: Land Rights Revolution in Assam

Empowering Tea Garden Workers: Land Rights Revolution in Assam

 India
2
India's Digital Leap: Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Unveiled

India's Digital Leap: Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Unveiled

 India
3
Frontier Nagaland Agreement: A New Dawn for Eastern Nagaland

Frontier Nagaland Agreement: A New Dawn for Eastern Nagaland

 India
4
Juvenile Inmates Escape Raises Questions on Security Measures

Juvenile Inmates Escape Raises Questions on Security Measures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026