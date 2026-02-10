Gearing Up for Success: Maharashtra's Massive Board Exams Overhaul

On Tuesday, more than 15 lakh students across Maharashtra commenced their Class 12 state board exams, spanning streams like science, arts, commerce, vocational, and TechSci. Scheduled till March 11, the exams are conducted in dual shifts: 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm, encompassing a vast demographic including 8,20,229 boys and 7,12,240 girls.

Tight surveillance was the focus on day one, as the English exam took place. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education reported the keen measures deployed at 10,664 junior colleges and 3,387 centers, where 95% are now equipped with CCTV cameras. This strategy counters exam malpractices, with specific centers under vigilant inspection.

Aiding fair examination conduct, a state-level vigilance committee and monitoring teams are actively involved. District vigilance, led by the District Collector, will perform surprise checks. Notably, photocopy shops within 500 meters of exam centers remain closed, superseding the previous 100-meter rule. This extensive oversight covers 7,99,773 students in science, and thousands more across other streams and ITIs.

