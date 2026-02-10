Tamil Nadu's Path to Empowerment: Stalin's Vision for Educational Reforms

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed confidence in his party's prospects for the upcoming Assembly elections, vowing to address outstanding demands and continue empowerment initiatives. At a recent event, Stalin highlighted the state's educational efforts, citing the tangible benefits that schemes have brought to citizens.

Among key initiatives, the 'Puthumai Penn Thittam' scheme has significantly increased female higher education enrollment by 34%, highlighting Stalin's focus on women's empowerment. His government has also extended a 7.5% reservation for government school students across diverse fields, encouraging academic growth among underprivileged students.

Stalin recalled stories of students succeeding under these schemes, underscoring the broader impact of the DMK's education policies. With ambitious projects like skill development and school breakfast programs, Tamil Nadu is framing a narrative of progress, underscored by the CM's message emphasizing hard work as a path to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)